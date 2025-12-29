Now, robust fencing along dividers on Navale bridge stretch of Pune-Bengaluru bypass

Following a series of fatal accidents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun erecting high-visibility nets and robust fencing along the median dividers on the infamous Navale bridge stretch of the NH48 Pune-Bengaluru bypass, from the Swami Narayan temple to Navale bridge chowk. The barrier installation is intended to prevent both pedestrians and two-wheelers from dangerously crossing the fast-moving highway; a practice that has long been cited as a key factor contributing to fatalities on this busy commuter route. Fire tenders were pressed into service and emergency teams deployed to extinguish the blaze and rescue the trapped victims. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

There have been several fatal accidents along the aforementioned stretch, with the latest being on November 13 this year when a collision involving heavy trucks and multiple vehicles near Navale bridge led to seven deaths and more than 15 injuries even as vehicles caught fire due to the impact. Fire tenders were pressed into service and emergency teams deployed to extinguish the blaze and rescue the trapped victims.

With its steep gradients, merge points, and high-speed traffic, the bypass segment has frequently been classified as a black spot by traffic and safety authorities. Dozens of collisions and fatalities have been recorded here over the past years. Investigations into many of these crashes point to speeding heavy vehicles losing brake control on the slope, coupled with pedestrians and local traffic struggling to cross or merge with the national highway.

NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam emphasised the urgency of the latest safety interventions. “This stretch from the Swami Narayan temple to Navale bridge chowk is one of the key black spots in the Pune division. These barrier nets and fencing work are essential short-term measures to prevent pedestrians from crossing directly into high-speed traffic. Alongside these, we are exploring further engineering solutions and long-term infrastructure upgrades to significantly improve overall safety,” Kadam said. He added that eliminating illegal crossings and controlling access points will help reduce collision risks while larger road-design improvements are planned.

However, the fencing initiative has elicited mixed reactions from the public. Mandar Kardankar, a daily commuter and long-time resident of Narhe, voiced his opposition saying: “While safety is crucial, the fencing will force us to travel much farther just to find legal crossing points. It’s already difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to get across the highway; this will make local movement even harder without adequate service roads.”

Whereas Meena Gujarati, a local shopkeeper, supported the measure. “Too many lives have been lost here. If these fences prevent even a single accident, they are worth it. We need safer ways to cross and travel and authorities must also improve pedestrian infrastructure; not just put up barriers,” Gupta said.