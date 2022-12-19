Home / Cities / Pune News / NRDC’s first outreach centre in Maha at Agharkar Research Institute Pune

Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST

An official memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two institutions on Tuesday, December 20

NRDC director Shekhar Mundada (L) and NRDC chairman and managing director (CMD), commodore Amit Rastogi (retd.) at a press conference in Pune on Monday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) - an enterprise of DSIR, ministry of science and technology, Government of India – has approached the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) Pune to establish its outreach centre at the latter’s campus. An official memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two institutions on Tuesday, December 20.

In a media interaction at Patrakar bhavan, Navi peth, on Monday, NRDC chairman and managing director (CMD), commodore Amit Rastogi (retd.) said, “The primary objective of the outreach centre in Pune is to promote technological innovation, intellectual property (IP) promotion and commercialisation of technologies in the region for enhancing the industrialisation and start-up ecosystem in and around Maharashtra.”

“Apart from technology transfer, NRDC provides unique value-added services like scaling-up of the product; testing of the product; authentication of results in field conditions; improvement of prototypes and preparation of comprehensive know-how documents for the technology development institutions and entrepreneurs/start-ups to mature the early-stage technologies further and make them investment ready; and feasibility/detailed project reports,” Rastogi said.

NRDC director Shekhar Mundada, who was also present at the media interaction, said, “NRDC is a pioneer in technology commercialisation; has the largest repository of Indian technologies; has licensed socially relevant technologies to more than 5,000 entrepreneurs and start-ups and corporates; and has filed 2,000 patents, thereby generating employment opportunities for millions of people and creating an estimated wealth of about Rs4,500 crore for the national economy.”

“Through our outreach centre at Pune, we shall undertake the complete range of activities related to filing and maintenance of patents, designs, copyrights, trademarks etc.; infringement protection; and technology transfer for inventions, processes, products and technologies developed by inventors, academia and start-ups in the region. We shall commercialise the inventions and products or technologies assigned from the region,” Mundada said.

To kickstart operations of the outreach centre and become a ‘go to’ platform for innovators and entrepreneurs, an industry interaction has been organised on December 20, 2022.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
