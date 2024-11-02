Number of teachers in aided military schools in Maha to be reduced

PUNE: The number of teachers in aided military schools in Maharashtra will be reduced as per the revised policy of the state school education department. It has been proposed that the number of teachers’ posts be reduced from the existing 1,014 to 756. Teachers in aided military schools in Maharashtra will be reduced as per the revised policy of state school education department. It has been proposed that their posts be reduced from 1,014 to 756. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Presently in military schools in the state, there are two teachers per batch for classes 6 to 10 as per the 1995 government decision and 5.5 teachers per batch for classes 11 to 12 as per the 2002 government decision. Accordingly, there are 826 teachers’ posts for classes 6 to 10 and 188 teachers’ posts for classes 11 to 12. It has now been proposed that there should be 1.5 teachers per batch for classes 6 to 10 and two teachers per batch for classes 11 to 12 in all military schools under the state government’s jurisdiction like the Satara Military School.

A senior education department official said, “Therefore, 620 teachers’ posts will be created for classes 6 to 10 and 136 teachers’ posts will be created for classes 11 to 12 (total 756 posts). It has been clarified that the approval of the general administration department, finance department will be taken according to the prevailing procedure for the revised structure of teachers, non-teaching staff.”

“Even after finalising the number of teachers, non-teaching staff, special teachers have been allowed to be appointed on an hourly basis if required for teaching other subjects. For this, the approval of the director of secondary education has to be taken. Also, three specialist teachers will be appointed on a contract basis in each school,” he said.

After implementing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in aided military schools under the state government’s jurisdiction, teachers in military schools who are not familiar with the English medium or CBSE curriculum, who are redundant due to the revised policy, or who are not willing to teach through the English medium, should be adjusted in other equivalent aided government schools. Before the adjustment, the teachers who are working in military schools will be appointed in the respective military schools after taking a state-level aptitude test for the CBSE syllabus. It has been said that the candidates who are disqualified in the examination be shifted to other government aided schools.