Omicron, political unrest block SPPU students from Africa and Afghanistan to join campus

Even as admissions for various courses in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is on, many foreign students are left with online format of study as travel restrictions are in place due to rise in Omicron cases. Foreign students, especially from African countries and Afghanistan, who have registered for various courses at SPPU are stuck in their hometown and pursue studies online. More than 165 students from these countries have taken admissions under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“There is an impact of the Omicron variant spread in African countries as the students registered for various courses are yet to arrive in India. Once their governments reopen international travel, they can come to SPPU and complete their admission process,” said Anuja Chakravarty, Pune regional director of ICCR.

A total of 515 students have taken admission at SPPU’s international students centre in the academic year 2021-22. Of these, around 20 students are from African countries who have not yet come to complete in-person admission process.

“The Afghan students mostly take admission for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course with specialisation in Political Science. International students go mostly for traditional BA, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and management courses. Since last academic year, many foreign students are opting for BBA in Hospitality and Management course at SPPU. Thirty foreign students enrolled for this course last year,” said Chakravarty.

Ahmed Rumani, a SPPU BA student from Afghanistan of 2020-21 batch, said, “We are eagerly waiting to come to India and resume studies. There is a constant fear of war and attacks from the Taliban. Many SPPU students are waiting for flights to resume to come to Pune.”