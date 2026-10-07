Who is Jens Galschiøt? Danish sculptor behind Trump's ‘The Orange Plague’ statue outside EU parliament

Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt's statue of US President Donald Trump outside the EU Parliament building in Strasbourg, France has made headlines globally. Visitors looks at a scupture titled "The Orange Plague" by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)

The eight-foot installation was unveiled outside the European Union Parliament building on Wednesday. It depicts Trump naked, holding a golf club in one hand and a set of scales in the other as he sits on the head of a much smaller man who appears burdened by the load of the 80-year-old. On the ground, where the golf club ends, lies a world-shaped ball.

Titled The Orange Plague, Galschiøt covered it with 24-carat gold leaves. It is depicted as a criticism of Trump's foreign policy, especially towards Europe. The statue also has a plaque at the base with a satirical pledge is attributed to the “The King of Injustice” inscribed. "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back," it reads.

The unveiling of the statue has sparked a lot of interest in sculptor Jens Galschiøt. Galschiøt, who is 72 and known for his political works, said that the sculpture describes Trump as "the greatest threats to the rule-based world order."

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Given Trump's massively declining popularity in the US, the unveiling of the statue has made Jens Galschiøt popular among Americans. Here, we will take a brief look at his life and works.

Who Is Jens Galschiøt? Jens Galschiøt is best known for his 1996 sculpture, The Pillar of Shame, which commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Four versions of the sculpture are up today in Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong and Rome, where it was first inaugurated. He has created multiple sculptures since, many of which have become well-known globally.

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Noteworthy are the 2002 copper statue called the Survival of the Fattest. It shows an enormous woman figure seated on the back of a man. The statue is quite similar to The Orange Plague. The same year, he unveiled The Hunger March, the 2006 work In The Name Of God, The Color Orange from 2008 and SevenMaters from 2009 during the COP15 movement.

According to his website, he lives in Odense, in Denmark's Funen region. He maintains his gallery and workshop there.

After the unveiling of The Orange Plague outside the EU Parliament building, Jens Galschiøt issued a statement, saying: “Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rule-based world order, democratic values, and our common effort to solving the climate crisis. “We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence.”