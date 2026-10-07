Ludhiana: Water crisis grips Ward 34 as taps run dry for nearly a month

Residents of Ward no 34 have been facing a severe water shortage for nearly a month, leaving families struggling with prolonged disruption and putting their daily lives in disarray. Routine chores like cooking, washing dishes, and bathing have become major daily hurdles. (HT)

The problem affects several areas, including Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Nagar, Pipal Chowk, Surjeet Nagar, Shanti Nagar, and the nearby BSUP flats.

Routine chores like cooking, washing dishes, and bathing have become major daily hurdles. Working people are forced to delay their shifts to find water, while parents struggle to get their children ready for school.

Local resident Sukhman said, “We need water for everything. How will we cook, bathe, wash clothes, or clean the house without it? Children have to go to school and people have to leave for work, but before that, we have to worry about where the water will come from. Earlier, tankers gave us some relief, but now they have also stopped coming.”

Another resident, Rekha Devi, spoke about the daily difficulties families face. “We are forced to go to other houses and ask for water. Sometimes we don’t even have enough water to bathe or wash clothes. How can people live like this every day? We are only asking for a regular water supply,” she said.

Residents said they have lodged multiple complaints to the civic authorities, but nothing has changed. Local leaders, including member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Rajinder Kaur Chhina and councillor Rajesh Mishra, recently visited the area, but residents said the visits have not resulted in any action and the water shortage remains the same.

Another resident, Bittu, said, “We have complained several times and officials know about the problem. We have been waiting for weeks, but there is still no solution. Water is a basic facility, and we should not have to struggle every day just to get enough water for our homes.”

Area councillor Rajesh Mishra did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking his comment.

However, MLA Rajinder Kaur Chhina said, “The borewell stopped working, due to which residents have been facing this problem. We have already started working on the issue and will make sure it is resolved as soon as possible.”