One dead after container overturns at Kamshet 

One person died while another was injured after a speeding container carrying metal coils from Mumbai to Pune overturned and caught fire near Kamshet at around 6.30 am on Wednesday. According to the highway safety patrol, the accident took place in the ghat section of the old Mumbai -Pune highway, which claimed the life of a truck cleaner, while the driver sustained burn injuries. The container crashed into the road divider after the driver applied the brakes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police constable Amol Taware said the ill-fated container turned upside down after the driver lost control of the wheels. The container crashed into the road divider after the driver applied the brakes.

“Perhaps the weight of the cargo led the container to overturn, which led to an accident. The vehicle skidded around for over 20 feet which led to sparking and subsequently the container went up in flames,” Taware said.

The deceased died after he got stuck in the container cabin along with the driver. His identity is being ascertained while the driver has been identified by his first name Abhishek.

Meanwhile, the police have invoked sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) in connection with the case.