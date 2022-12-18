Home / Cities / Pune News / One held for youth’s murder at Bopdev ghat

One held for youth's murder at Bopdev ghat

Published on Dec 18, 2022 08:48 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Kiran Bhagwat Thorat (26), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Bibwewadi

During the investigation, police revealed that Gaikwad and Thorat were friends for the last few years. There was a heated argument between them in the last month. On a fateful day, they had met for a dinner party.
During the investigation, police revealed that Gaikwad and Thorat were friends for the last few years. There was a heated argument between them in the last month. On a fateful day, they had met for a dinner party. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By Shrinivas Deshpande

Kondhawa police arrested a person for murdering a 23-year-old who was found dead at Bopdev ghat, officials said on Sunday.

Dhananjay Haridas Gaikwad, a resident of Kondhawa, went missing on December 12 from Kondhawa and was found dead in Bopdev ghat area on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kiran Bhagwat Thorat (26), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Bibwewadi.

During the investigation, police revealed that Gaikwad and Thorat were friends for the last few years. There was a heated argument between them in the last month. On a fateful day, they had met for a dinner party.

Harish Shilimkar, assistant police inspector at Kondhawa police station, said, “During the investigation, it was found that there were heated arguments between Gaikwad and Thorat. Later the accused got Gaikwad with him at Bopdev ghat and hit on his head and chest with a huge stone.”

Shilimkar said, in an attempt to clear the evidence, accused Thorat, allegedly threw the body and motorcycle on the eastern side of the slope of Bopdev ghat and fled from the spot.

Shilimkar said that they got a call on Saturday morning from the locals informing them about the body.

The Kondhawa police have registered an FIR against the accused under Section 302 ( murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and he will be produced in court on Monday.

