One killed in road accident

Pune: One person died and four others were injured after a dumper hit an autorickshaw at Shewalewadi Chowk in Hadapsar at around 9.30 am on Thursday. One person died and four others were injured after a dumper hit an autorickshaw at Shewalewadi Chowk in Hadapsar at around 9.30 am on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Nanhe Chauhan of Mahadevnagar in Manjari Budruk. The injured were identified as Ravindra Chaudhari, Bunty Chauhan, Pradyuman Raj and Sunil Kumar from Mahadevnagar.

According to the police, the dumper hit the auto when the three-wheeler driver took a turn at the chowk.

The dumper driver who fled the spot after the accident was later arrested.

The injured, who are construction workers, were shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment. Police have filed a case against the dumper driver.