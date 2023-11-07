close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / One-hour traffic block on e-way for gantry erection

One-hour traffic block on e-way for gantry erection

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 08, 2023 05:50 AM IST

As per an MSRDC release, the traffic block is being operated for the erection of an overhead gantry (metal frame used as support) near Dheku village

The busy Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls as Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will enforce a one-hour block for the installation of overhead gantries on Wednesday.

Traffic will be blocked from 2 pm to 3 pm alternatively on the both the lanes for the installation of gantries as part of the highway management System. (HT PHOTO)
Traffic will be blocked from 2 pm to 3 pm alternatively on the both the lanes for the installation of gantries as part of the highway management System. (HT PHOTO)

As per an MSRDC release, the traffic block is being operated for the erection of an overhead gantry (metal frame used as support) near Dheku village. The Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 2 pm to 2:30 pm and Pune-bound stretch will be shut from 2:30 pm to 3 pm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Traffic will be blocked from 2 pm to 3 pm alternatively on the both the lanes for the installation of gantries as part of the highway management System, the release stated.

MSRDC had enforced a two-hour block from noon to 2 pm for the erection of gantries near Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala Tunnel on October 10.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out