Only 290 ‘home voting’ applications received from senior citizens in Baramati

PUNE For the first time in Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the ‘home voting’ facility to both senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities (PWDs) however the district election office (DEO) has received only 290 applications for home voting from senior citizens above 85 years of age in the Baramati parliamentary constituency. According to the DEO, there are 37,093 voters above 85 years of age staying in different assembly constituencies of the Baramati parliamentary constituency. District election office has received only 290 applications for home voting from senior citizens above 85 years of age in Baramati parliamentary constituency. (Getty Images/Vetta (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

District collector Suhas Diwase said, “Currently, the process of data tabulation of the applications submitted by senior citizens in three other constituencies is under progress. The initiative underscores the ECI’s dedication to leveraging technology to enhance the electoral process. From digital notifications to the deployment of videographers, the incorporation of innovative solutions facilitates a seamless and transparent voting experience for eligible individuals. The introduction of home voting stands as a testament to the ECI’s unwavering commitment to upholding participative, inclusive and accessible elections.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the guidelines, voters above 85 years of age and those with 40% benchmark disability can avail the home voting facility. The DEO stated that the initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process, and towards bolstering democratic participation. The provision of home voting is a progressive measure aimed at empowering voters who encounter barriers to participating in the electoral process at polling stations.

Specifically, this facility has been extended to two key demographic groups: persons with disabilities (PWDs) meeting the 40% benchmark disability criteria, and senior citizens above 85 years of age. By extending the facility to these voter segments, the ECI states that it recognises the need to ensure that the citizens’ right to vote is not encumbered by physical barriers and disabilities, and upholds the commission’s motto of ensuring that no voter is left behind.

The procedure to avail home voting is simple. Within five days of the election notification, eligible voters must complete form 12D and submit it to the returning officer. PWDs have to submit a baseline disability certificate with their applications. Booth level officers (BLOs) are responsible for retrieving the forms from the elector’s place of residence when the required documentation has been completed. Candidates receive a list of these electors in order to maintain accountability and transparency; if they wish, they can choose a representative to supervise the process.

Following this, a dedicated team of polling officials along with security officials visits the voter’s residence to collect their votes. Crucially, voters are notified ahead of time of the planned visit, allowing them to be prepared to exercise their right to vote in a safe and comfortable manner. To further expedite the procedure and improve accessibility, voters can also receive notifications via SMS about the days when their home voting facility will be active. The complete process is videographed for transparency.