Only five cases of malaria in Pune district till May 31, 2022

pune news

PUNE This year, Pune district has reported just five cases of malaria and no deaths
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:32 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE This year, Pune district has reported just five cases of malaria and no deaths. Over the years, the spread of Malaria is checked through awareness in the district and strong health care infrastructure on the ground.

Speaking about the efforts taken by the authorities, Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) Zilla Parishad said that the ZP mapped the disease load from each of the 97 primary health care centres in 2021.

“We also studied the disease loads in Maharashtra and India, identified through surveys and deduced by studying the sales of medicines. We mapped disease loads to regions within the rural areas of the district and to the time of the year to identify possible trends in diseases. Epidemiologically, after 2013, 2021-22 should have been the year with a spike in cases. It’s a typical 7-8 year cycle. The spike last year was less than 10 times of the previous spike. Also, in the last 5 and a half years, we have not lost anyone to Malaria. We hope to keep up the outcome through prevention, early detection and proper treatment as part of the PHC strengthening program,” said Prasad.

He further added that the Pune Zilla Parishad discovered that 79 villages are affected by vector borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya etc.

Year Positive cases Deaths

2013 376 1

2014 253 4

2015 208 1

2016 146 1

2017 101 0

2018 53 0

2019 23 0

2020 13 0

2021 30 0

2022 (till May 31) 5 0

Source: Zilla Parishad

