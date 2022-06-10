Only five cases of malaria in Pune district till May 31, 2022
PUNE This year, Pune district has reported just five cases of malaria and no deaths. Over the years, the spread of Malaria is checked through awareness in the district and strong health care infrastructure on the ground.
Speaking about the efforts taken by the authorities, Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) Zilla Parishad said that the ZP mapped the disease load from each of the 97 primary health care centres in 2021.
“We also studied the disease loads in Maharashtra and India, identified through surveys and deduced by studying the sales of medicines. We mapped disease loads to regions within the rural areas of the district and to the time of the year to identify possible trends in diseases. Epidemiologically, after 2013, 2021-22 should have been the year with a spike in cases. It’s a typical 7-8 year cycle. The spike last year was less than 10 times of the previous spike. Also, in the last 5 and a half years, we have not lost anyone to Malaria. We hope to keep up the outcome through prevention, early detection and proper treatment as part of the PHC strengthening program,” said Prasad.
He further added that the Pune Zilla Parishad discovered that 79 villages are affected by vector borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya etc.
Year Positive cases Deaths
2013 376 1
2014 253 4
2015 208 1
2016 146 1
2017 101 0
2018 53 0
2019 23 0
2020 13 0
2021 30 0
2022 (till May 31) 5 0
Source: Zilla Parishad
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics