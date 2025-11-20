Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again come under sharp attack from the Opposition after it fielded Vinod Gangane — an accused in a drug-related case and currently out on bail — as its candidate for the Tuljapur Municipal Council president post. The criticism comes barely weeks after the party formally inducted another drug-accused leader and former Tuljapur civic chief, Santosh Parmeshwar, triggering a political row. Oppn attacks BJP for fielding drug case accused for Tuljapur civic chief post

Following the latest nomination, leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress questioned the BJP’s decision and demanded accountability from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who had earlier written to the chief minister objecting to the entry of drug-accused individuals into political parties, targeted the ruling party over Gangane’s candidature. At that time, even BJP leader Rana Jagjitsingh Patil had faced criticism for defending Parmeshwar.

This time too, Patil — a former minister and senior BJP leader — publicly backed Gangane, claiming the case against him was fabricated. “Sule is a senior leader and my relative. But someone had misled her. I am ready to give all the clarification. Gangane was not involved in the drug case, but a false case was filed against him. I am ready to discuss the issue with her,” he said.

Patil further alleged that some individuals named in the drug case were associated with the NCP when the police action was initiated.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also weighed in, accusing the BJP of normalising criminality for political gain. “Now the criminals who are involved in the drug case will get people’s representation. Now police may get confused about whom they arrest and why. In future, police will think twice to arrest any drug accused as the ruling party is awarding them tickets. There are chances that in future the home department would help the ruling party to identify the criminals and candidates,” he said.

The controversy has added to the political friction in Tuljapur, where the BJP faces increasing scrutiny over the induction and promotion of leaders with criminal cases linked to narcotics offences.