Opportunities for today’s generation in India are innumerable: Ashish Lele

National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Director Ashish Lele said current times are ideal for youth to work in an industry that does research and development.

He was speaking at a two-day Students National conference held at NCL, Pune on Wednesday. The meet provides an interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss recent innovations, trends and concerns in the field of science. Various plenary lectures, panel discussions and even a poster presentation competition were held during the two days conference.

During the concluding discussion, Lele said, “We all need to look at the megatrends happening all around the world and their effects too. In order to be relevant, one has to keep reading about the latest trends on the global front. Opportunities for today’s generation in India are innumerable and you are fortunate to born in this period,” he said.

Pramod Kumbhar, president and chief technology officer from Praj Industries Pune, said, “When students go abroad for two years for research and work in foreign countries, it gives them exposure to learning new technical things. If one gets a good project, then there’s no dearth of budget in our country.”

Asha Kembhavi, head technology centre at Chr-Hansen Pune, spoke about the gap between the requirements of industry today and what is being taught at research institutes.

“Everyone is in the same boat; you get your master’s degree, then your PhD, and then you decide whether you want to work in industry or academia. But, based on my experience, I can tell you that what the industry requires and what we do in research institutes are a long way apart. One must focus and deliver in the R&D sector of industry, and it gives a lot of satisfaction when you get a profitable product for your management “She stated.

Devkumar Gupta, product manager, Thermax Global said, “Young minds should seriously consider opportunities and solutions to problems. Over the next 2 decades, there will be numerous opportunities in the energy sector. Today’s youth should develop an idea and turn it into a profitable model.”

Yogesh Borale, managing director of Differentiated & Sustainable Solutions LLP, said, “Things aren’t much different in large corporations than they are in Indian research institutes. There are some subtle differences; things in industrial R&D are more focused; they do not work 24 hours a day. After the conflict in Ukraine, India now has more product opportunities. Europe is limited in terms of gas and energy, so the world is looking to countries like India for solutions.”