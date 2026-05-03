Pune/Nashik: There has been an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. There has been an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. (HT)

The spread has occurred in three poultry firms in Navapur tehsil of the district. The district registered an outbreak of bird flu in 2006 and 2021.

Nandurbar district collector Mittali Sethi has issued orders for culling of about 1.40 lakh birds in the three affected poultry farms and in other three poultry farms within a radius of one km from the affected farms.

“We have formed a team that will coordinate with all departments in that tehsil to carry out the necessary work. Samples of birds within a radius of 5 kms will be sent for lab tests,” said Sethi.

Sanjay Kachane, district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry (AH) department, said the three affected poultry farms were reporting high mortality of birds.

“Five of the samples of dead birds sent to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases tested positive for bird flu,” he said.

“The eggs in these farms too are disposed of,” Kachane said, adding that the situation is under control.

The state AH department has alerted all districts in the state to keep vigil following the outbreak of bird flu in Nandurbar.

The local administration has banned transportation and sale of poultry birds in the affected area.