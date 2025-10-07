Edit Profile
    Over 150 PMPML buses off road due to spare parts shortage

    The disruption due to acute shortage of essential spare parts has caused inconvenience to commuters and impacted the transport utility’s revenue

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:02 AM IST
    By Dheeraj Bengrut
    Around 150 Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses have been off road for several days due to lack of spare parts.

    The public transport utility runs 2,050 buses, including 765 of its fleet and 1,285 operated through private contractors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The public transport utility runs 2,050 buses, including 765 of its fleet and 1,285 operated through private contractors. The disruption due to acute shortage of essential spare parts has caused inconvenience to commuters and impacted the transport utility’s revenue.

    “The tender process for purchase of spare parts has been delayed affecting repairs and servicing of buses. Steps are taken to procure the spare parts at the earliest,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

