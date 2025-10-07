Over 150 PMPML buses off road due to spare parts shortage

Around 150 Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses have been off road for several days due to lack of spare parts. The public transport utility runs 2,050 buses, including 765 of its fleet and 1,285 operated through private contractors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The tender process for purchase of spare parts has been delayed affecting repairs and servicing of buses. Steps are taken to procure the spare parts at the earliest,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.