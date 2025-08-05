Over 16k complaints handled by Pune division’s ‘Rail Madad’ helpline in four months

The Pune railway division’s ‘Rail Madad’ helpline (139) has become an indispensable grievance redressal tool for passengers, with the helpline receiving a total 16,835 complaints over the past four months even as railway authorities make consistent efforts to address the majority of them efficiently and swiftly. Between April 1 and July 28, 2025, nearly 3,750 complaints were registered specifically regarding safety-related issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the railways, a significant portion of these complaints relate to passenger safety, highlighting growing concerns among travellers. Between April 1 and July 28, 2025, nearly 3,750 complaints were registered specifically regarding safety-related issues. Another major area of concern is malfunctioning electrical equipment in coaches. As many as 3,727 passengers lodged complaints about non-functional fans, lights, and other electric fittings, expressing dissatisfaction over the onboard amenities. Cleanliness inside train coaches also emerged as a frequent concern with the helpline logging 1,612 complaints about coach sanitation; 1,547 about unsatisfactory bedrolls; 1,308 regarding unavailability of water; and 1,418 about train delays during the said review period.

Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division, said, “Rail Madad is not just a complaint registration platform but a critical support system for passengers, especially in emergency situations. It plays a vital role in resolving passenger grievances and ensuring timely assistance.”

Beyond resolution of grievances, ‘Rail Madad’ has also demonstrated its importance in handling medical emergencies. Behera cited an incident from the Hubballi–Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express (train number 20657) as an example. During the journey, a pregnant woman suddenly went into labour, and a complaint was promptly registered via the Rail Madad helpline. Thanks to the quick response from the helpline team, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and medical staff were mobilised immediately, with their timely intervention ensuring that the woman safely delivered her baby onboard the train.

Ravi D, who travels frequently between Pune and Nagpur, said, “I was travelling with my elderly father when the train’s fans stopped working during peak summer. I called the Rail Madad helpline, and within minutes, the staff came and fixed it. I did not expect such a quick response and it made our journey much more bearable.”