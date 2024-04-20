Over 1K visitors evacuated after fire at Pune’s Phoenix Mall, none injured

A fire broke out on the third floor of a dysfunctional restaurant at Phoenix mall on Ahmednagar Friday which caused panic among visitors. No casualties were reported in the incident, said fire brigade officials. The fire started in a dysfunctional restaurant on the third floor at around 3:30 pm. (HT PHOTO)

The fire started in a dysfunctional restaurant on the third floor at around 3:30 pm. Considering the gravity of the situation, five fire tenders, two water tankers and a Branto (used for fire fighting for towers).

Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade spokesperson, said, “The fire broke out at a dysfunctional restaurant on the third floor of the mall. The restaurant was shut down since the pandemic. However, it did cause panic, primarily due to the intense smoke that was generated.”

The mall staffers along with firemen immediately evacuated over 1,000 visitors from second and first floors. No injuries or causalities have been reported.

Phoenix Mall administration in its official’s statement said, “A smoke incident occurred earlier today in a vacant unit at the mall. The fire was promptly contained by our staff and responding fire authorities. Due to the immediate implementation of safety protocols, all occupants were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries or damage to property. ‘’