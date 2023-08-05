Over 70 % of medical students counselled on Sanwad helpline had stress, depression and academic anxiety

Over 70 per cent of medical students from Maharashtra, who called the recently started mental health helpline ‘Sanwad’ had stress, depression and academic anxiety, and the remaining callers had psychosocial issues like family problems, finance and relationship issues, said officials. Medical students from across the state are provided free counselling on the helpline. Managed by Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health(MIMH), Pune, the helpline is operational from 9 am to 6 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Given the rise in mental health issues and suicidal tendency among medical students, the state government on July 24 started a helpline called ‘Sanwad’ 14499 (toll-free number). Medical students from across the state are provided free counselling on the helpline. Managed by Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health(MIMH), Pune, the helpline is operational from 9 am to 6 pm,

The helpline has received over 100 calls till August 4.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, director, medical education and research (DMER), said, “The changing lifestyle, worries about education and academic curriculum and increasing competition is leading to stress in medical students. Eventually, it results in higher rates of depression and suicidal tendencies, hence, the state government started the helpline.”

Dr Nishikant Thorat, chief administration officer, MIMH, said, “Currently, a team of five experts handle distress calls. Following the response we want to increase the number of experts for counselling and make the helpline available round the clock.”

Dr Shrikant Pawar, assistant professor, psychiatry, at MIMH, said, “We counsel the student in distress with ways to cope with the problem. In case there is an indication that the student needs physical counselling and drug treatment the student is asked to meet the concerned psychiatry department. If the student is from an institute that doesn’t have a psychiatry department they are asked to visit the nearest government college or hospital and take treatment. They can also come to MIMH for physical consulting and treatment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON