Pandharpur corridor development plan awaits approval from stakeholders: Uday Samant

Industries minister Uday Samant said in the Legislative Council on Monday that the detailed project report (DPR) of Pandharpur corridor is ready and the final approval of the plan will be given after inviting suggestions and objections from public. Infrastructure works in Pandharpur city includes development of nine vehicle depots along with improvement of 39 roads (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande gave a few suggestions on the plan that will come up at the pilgrimage site.

Samant said, “While preparing the pilgrimage development plan, the administration has studied the crowd management, development of the temple premises and major shrines. The plan will benefit devotees and citizens.”

The plan includes convenience facilities for devotees, development of the temple and its premises, ghat construction, darshan queue and disaster management, preservation and conservation of infrastructure works to be done at Vitthal-Rukmini temple and premises.

Infrastructure works in Pandharpur city includes development of nine vehicle depots along with improvement of 39 roads. A system will be put in place to provide 28 million litres daily (MLD) of water, a 10 MLD capacity sewage scheme and toilets will be made at 11 places. Development of three parks, rest houses, bridges and electrical system works are also part of the project, besides setting up of Saint University, Saint Chokhamela Memorial, Saint Namdev Memorial and installation of CCTV cameras.

“The development is proposed without endangering the ancient monuments of the city. Measures will be taken to ensure that businessmen and shopkeepers do not have to bear the financial burden. The plan also includes establishment of central administrative offices etc,” Samant said.

Vilas Shinde, a shopkeeper from Pandharpur, said on Monday, “The people of the city and those running shops near the temple are unhappy with the government’s decision.”

The Public Works Department (PWD) has invited tenders online for the ₹1,500 crore project. Around 15 companies from across the country, including Tata, are interested in the project.

Meanwhile, post the government’s announcement about the Pandharpur Corridor, there have been intense opposition in the city with many taking out protest marches.