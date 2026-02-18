Pangolin scales, sambar antlers seized from Raigad duo

The Junnar forest division arrested two men and seized pangolin scales, pangolin claws, sambar antlers and a car in a late-night operation near Manchar on February 16. The duo was produced before court in Ghodegaon on Tuesday, and granted bail. The suspects were intercepted while they were waiting in a blue Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on a tip-off about illegal trade in wildlife body parts, a team of forest officials from Manchar forest range laid a trap near a small hotel in Machar. The suspects were intercepted while they were waiting in a blue Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.

According to officials, the accused have been identified as Uday Shankar Surve, 54, of Shiste and Naim Karim Khan, 50, of Vadvali, Shrivardhan, Raigad. Forest officials recovered approximately 3 kg of pangolin scales, three pangolin claws and four sambar antlers from their possession. The vehicle used in the alleged offence was also seized.

Pangolin and sambar are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which affords them the highest level of legal protection. A case has been registered under Sections 9, 39, 48 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 at Manchar forest range.

Amrut Shinde, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar forest department, said, “Based on their statements and the quantity of articles, we believe that they possibly hunted two pangolins.”