Parts of state likely to experience higher minimum temperatures in February

Pune: Parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience higher minimum temperatures in February. On Wednesday, the state’s lowest temperature was recorded in Mahabaleshwar at 13.6 degrees Celsius while the highest was 34 degrees Celsius in Ratnagiri.

On Wednesday, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the data shared by IMD, Pune, the average maximum temperature recorded for February 2021 has been 31.7 degrees Celsius, while in 2022 it was 32.5 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature for February recorded in 2021 was 13.2 degrees Celsius while in 2022 it was 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Pune city is likely to experience a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as per IMD forecast.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “During February, the monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of northeast and adjoining eastern states, northern parts of west coast and some parts of northwest India.”

According to IMD, the monthly maximum temperatures for February are likely to be below-normal over most parts of peninsular and some parts of central India, including Maharashtra, while above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of east and northeast India, east central India and some parts of northwest and west central India.