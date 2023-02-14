Passenger security compromised at Pune railway station

PUNE: With luggage checking machines at both entrance gates being removed due to technical problems, metal detector machines not working properly at some spots, and CCTV cameras still to be installed in some parts, passenger security at Pune railway station has gone for a toss. To make matters worse, Railway Protection Force (RPF) police officials are complaining of inadequate staff.

The two luggage checking machines at both entrance gates of Pune railway station are being removed due to technical issues. “Both luggage checking machines are being removed and we do not have adequate staff for deployment in their place. The RPF currently does not have adequate staff for us to be able to cover the entire station premises,” a senior RPF police official said.

While tenders have been floated for 560 CCTV cameras across 18 stations in the Pune railway division, separate tenders have also been floated for 140 CCTV cameras inside Pune railway station. However, the process is underway and it will take a few more months for the entire station premises to be covered by CCTV cameras.

“There are various spots, especially outside the main building of the station in the circulating area, the ends of the platforms and near the parking area where CCTV cameras need to be installed. At night, these areas get dark and miscreants roam about. If cameras are installed, the police can keep a close watch on their movement,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar, who regularly travels from Pune railway station.

Presently, there are around 230 trains operating daily from Pune railway station with more than 2 lakh passengers travelling. Train operations had reduced due to the pandemic but are once again back to pre-Covid 19 levels. However, it is a matter of concern that passenger security stands compromised.