Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pawar calls meet to finalise Khadakwasla candidate

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 06:16 AM IST

With multiple aspirants vying for the Khadakwasla assembly constituency seat, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar convened a meeting with potential candidates at his Modibaug residence late Tuesday evening. Till the time of going to press, the meeting was underway.

In the last election, the NCP narrowly lost the Khadakwasla seat by a margin of just 2,000 votes. (HT PHOTO)
Earlier in the evening, Sachin Dodke, one of the hopefuls for the Khadakwasla ticket, confirmed about the meeting. “We received the message for a meeting at Modibaug late this evening. I am unsure whether it will be conducted by Supriya Sule or Sharad Pawar.”

Other candidates have also confirmed receiving similar messages, with the party expected to make a decision on Khadakwasla soon as the nomination filing process has begun.

In the last election, the NCP narrowly lost the Khadakwasla seat by a margin of just 2,000 votes. The party is optimistic this time, hoping to close the gap and secure the seat. Despite having a strong base in the constituency, the NCP (SP) has consistently failed to win Khadakwasla since its formation. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) initially claimed victory here, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhimrao Tapkir, who has won the seat for three consecutive times.

