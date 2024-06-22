Pawar tells new MPs to remain present in House

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said that active participation of party members was crucial for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. The Sharad Pawar faction of NCP won eight of the 10 seats it contested while the Congress bagged 13 of 17 it contested with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting nine of 21 seats in the LS polls. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a meeting with newly-elected MPs, other contestants and senior leaders from the party at Nisarg Hall in Market Yard on Friday, the veteran leader said that though the NCP (SP) compromised with less seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha election to keep the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance united, the party will try for more seats in the assembly election.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Sharad Pawar faction of NCP won eight of the 10 seats it contested while the Congress bagged 13 of 17 it contested with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting nine of 21 seats in the LS polls.

Pawar urged the new MPs to be proactive for the assembly elections and interact more with public, and to remain present in the House to discuss issues related to their region.

“We should raise the issue of reservation for various castes in the Parliament,” he said.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Pawar reviewed the 10 seats the party contested. The elected MPs briefed on the issues in their constituency.”

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar raised concerns about law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to the media, he said that the koyta gangs are active in Pune that has Ajit Pawar as its guardian minister.