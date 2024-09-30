PCMC appoints task force to monitor water distribution

After receiving several complaints from citizens regarding water shortage and disruption from various parts of the city, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed a task force to monitor the situation. To manage the distribution of water from these tanks, valve operators and pump operators are appointed through contractors. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body’s water supply department has constructed tanks across the twin city to ensure a consistent and ample supply of water to citizens. To manage the distribution of water from these tanks, valve operators and pump operators are appointed through contractors.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC on Thursday took a review meeting of all employees of the water supply department and contractors, emphasising the importance of closely monitoring the valve operators and pump operators appointed by the department.

He instructed the formation of a special team to keep a check on their work, warning that strict action would be taken against any individual or contractor found violating the rules. The task force team will submit weekly reports to the department to ensure accountability.

The task force team, which includes a sub-engineer, a junior engineer, and a valve operator from the regional water supply office, will be overseen by the sub-engineer. The team will visit each water tank in the city to verify if the tanks are being filled and water is being supplied according to the schedule.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Through the new system, we are trying to prevent citizens from getting any chance to complain.”

The team will also check the attendance of the valve operators, ensuring they are wearing the appropriate uniform, following the dress code, and carrying their ID cards. Their work registers will be inspected and signed by the team. Besides, meter readings and quality analyser data will be reviewed. The team will physically verify whether the valve operations are being conducted as per the given schedule in various parts of the city.

Singh said strict action will be taken against any person or contractor who is found violating the rules during water distribution.

“We have adopted a system to control the valve operators assigned for water distribution, through which the work of water distribution will be carried out now. We insist and are committed towards equitable distribution of water to all citizens,” said Singh.