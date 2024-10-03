PCMC approves road devp projects in Punawale, Tathawade and Wakad

PUNE: To ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved a series of road development projects in rapidly growing areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad such as Punawale, Tathawade and Wakad. PCMC has approved road development projects in rapidly growing areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad such as Punawale, Tathawade and Wakad. (HT FILE)

According to officials, these areas have reported increased urbanisation and industrial growth due to which there is a growing need for wider, more efficient roads. The road development projects that have been approved address chronic traffic congestion in ward number 25, especially in areas like Bhumkar Chowk and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad.

Once completed, these projects will provide much-needed relief to residents and commuters, cutting down on travel time and improving road safety. The upgraded roads will also include organised parking spaces, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, and effective drainage systems to manage waterlogging during the monsoon.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “With the rapid urbanisation of Pimpri-Chinchwad, particularly in areas like Punawale, it is essential to ensure well-developed roads to ease traffic congestion and improve the quality of life of residents. The approval of these road projects in ward number 25, including Punawale, Tathawade and Wakad, will bring much-needed relief to citizens, ensuring a smoother commute. Additionally, our upcoming five-year capital investment plan for Dudulgaon, Dighi and Charholi will ensure that the infrastructure needs of our expanding urban population are addressed effectively.”