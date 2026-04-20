PCMC clears 45,289 sq ft of illegal constructions in 3-day crackdown; 46 structures demolished

In an ongoing crackdown against unauthorised constructions, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation demolished 46 illegal structures and cleared 45,289 sq ft of encroachments across multiple areas between April 15 and 17, said civic officials on Sunday. Illegal tin sheds, RCC structures and encroachments on public land were unearthed during this action. (HT)

The civic body carried out the action across B, C, E, F and G ward offices in its jurisdiction. Illegal tin sheds, RCC structures and encroachments on public land were unearthed during this action. The drive was undertaken to ensure public safety and planned urban development.

According to officials, the B ward office in Chinchwad carried out the largest demolition on April 17, removing nine illegal structures and clearing approximately 21,798 sq ft of encroached land.

In C ward, action was taken in the Bhosari area and along the Pune-Nashik highway in Borhadewadi. Authorities demolished three illegal sheds in Sadgurunagar (162 sq ft) and four sheds (1,550 sq ft) along the highway on April 16. The following day, three illegal RCC constructions were removed in the same area, clearing an additional 2,099 sq ft.

Similarly, in E ward, a special demolition squad removed an unauthorised shed in Moshi-Dudulgaon on April 17, clearing around 650 sq ft of encroached space. Additionally, on April 16, officials in F ward carried out action in Chikhali’s Prime Park and Shelar Vasti areas, demolishing eight illegal commercial constructions spread over 3,660 sq ft.

Meanwhile, G ward saw extensive action across multiple locations. On April 15, seven illegal structures and encroachments, including those on drainage lines, were cleared across Sinhgad Colony, Sajjangad Colony, Dnyandeep Colony, New DP Road, Shivalay Colony and Rahatani, covering 4,112 sq ft. Subsequent drives on April 16 and 17 in wards 24, 27, 23 and 21 led to the removal of additional encroachments measuring 5,411 sq ft and 5,846 sq ft respectively.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi directed the operation. Heavy machinery including JCB breakers and tractor-mounted equipment, was deployed during the drive.

Additional civic commissioner, Trupti Sandbhor, said, “The action is part of an ongoing effort to remove illegal constructions and ensure urban development follows approved plans. Such drives will continue in the coming days.”