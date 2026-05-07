PCMC cracks down on encroachments under special drive

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive across the city under a special “footpath clearance fortnight” from May 1 to 15, removing illegal structures from roads and footpaths in multiple areas to ease traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety, said the officials on Wednesday. In the F ward, action was taken on May 2 and 3 along the RTO Road stretch from Triveni Nagar Chowk to Talawade Chowk, as well as in the Dehu-Alandi Road area (HT PHOTO)

The campaign has been conducted under the guidance of municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, in coordination across several zones, with teams led by deputy commissioner (encroachment) Atul Patil and local ward officials.

In the F ward, action was taken on May 2 and 3 along the RTO Road stretch from Triveni Nagar Chowk to Talawade Chowk, as well as in the Dehu-Alandi Road area. Officials seized a large number of encroachments, including stalls, handcarts, plastic crates, iron racks, signboards, chairs and tables.

In Chikhali (ward 1), the entire stretch from Satsang Road to Pingale Chowk was cleared of encroachments, with action taken against roadside vendors and temporary structures.

Similarly, in Bhosari, teams conducted operations on May 3 and 4 along Alandi Road and near the Bhosari theatre area. Items such as handcarts, weighing scales, boards, tables, umbrellas, clothes and footwear bundles were seized. The operation was carried out with support from police personnel and MSF jawans.

In Rahatani, action was undertaken on May 4 along the Jagtap Dairy to Pimple Chowk stretch, including Kunal Icon Road and Govind Garden areas. Officials removed encroachments such as carts, pani puri stalls, coolers and plastic crates. Fruits, including mangoes, bananas and coconuts were also seized and sent to charity.

The drive is also ongoing in Pimple Saudagar and H zone areas, where footpaths are being cleared to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

Civic officials said all seized material has been deposited in designated municipal godowns. In total, the operation led to the seizure of multiple items, including 15 handcarts, 25 coolers, over 100 plastic crates, racks, boards, furniture and other roadside materials.

“Encroachments on footpaths not only inconvenience pedestrians but also disrupt traffic flow. The drive aims to reclaim public spaces and ensure safer roads for citizens,” said Suryavanshi.