PCMC to intensify its drive against illegal constructions

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner and administrator Shekhar Singh on Wednesday issued orders to intensify action against all illegal constructions and encroachments in Pimpri Chinchwad. He has also warned that officials failing to act promptly will face suspension. PCMC commissioner stressed that any construction without proper permissions must be stopped immediately. (HT)

“Officers must remain vigilant and ensure that unauthorised developments are curbed at the initial stage itself. If violations are found and not reported in time, suspension action will be taken,” said Singh.

He also directed that notices served to violators of illegal constructions must carry a 24-hour compliance deadline. A follow-up review will be conducted in a week, and officers have been told that results must be visible on the ground.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, said, “Officers must act decisively, regardless of the season or circumstances. Encroachments should be cleared promptly with no scope for delays.”

Singh stressed that any construction of religious structures without proper permissions must be halted immediately.

Manoj Lonkar, joint commissioner, said, “Coordination between building permissions, anti-encroachment, and licensing departments has been strengthened. Our enforcement teams will ensure consistent action citywide.”

A dedicated vigilance squad will monitor civic limits for any unauthorised activities, and action will be taken based on their reports.