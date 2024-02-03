PCMC to set up burn ward in old Talera Hospital

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will set up a dedicated burn ward at old Talera Hospital, Chinchwad to provide speedy and comprehensive treatment to victims. The work to set up the ward will start from next week, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The work to set up the ward will start from next week, said, the officials on Saturday.

The decision has been taken after a fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade on December 8 during which six people died on the spot and ten injured were shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

Following this, the PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh visited five hospitals to discuss the potential sites, standards, and capacity of the proposed burn ward.

A committee was established to evaluate the YCM Hospital, New Talera Hospital, Akurdi Hospital, Thergaon Hospital and old Talera Hospital as proposed sites for the burn ward.

Considering the space, treatment facilities and availability of isolation to avoid cross-infection to burn victims, the old Talera hospital was finalized.

The ward will be set up on the third floor of the old Talera hospital, said, the officials.

Singh, informed, the burn ward will have 24 beds, which includes 6 ICU beds with a step-down facility. The burn ward will be an advanced facility with the best infection prevention measures.

“The guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and international best practices will be considered for running the ward. The work to set up the ward will start from next week,” he said.

Singh, further, added, that the new Talera Hospital will be functional in the next two months and services will be shifted from the old hospital.

“The ward has been designed to have state-of-the-art facilities considering the next ten to fifteen years. The team of doctors will involve doctors who already have experience of working in the burn ward of Sassoon Hospital,” he said.