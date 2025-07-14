Permit rooms declare strike on July 14 over tax hike

PUNE: All permit rooms in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rest of Maharashtra will remain shut on Monday, as part of a statewide protest against the steep hike in liquor prices, Value Added Tax (VAT), and licence fees imposed by the state government. The district administration has issued orders against late night serving of alcohol in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

The call for the one-day bandh has been given by the Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) to oppose the state government’s tax hikes, including a rise in VAT on liquor to 10 per cent, a 15 per cent increase in annual licence fees and a 60 per cent spike in excise duty, in a span of one year.

The association said that the strike is aimed at highlighting the severe impact of the government’s policies on the hospitality sector, especially small and medium-sized permit room operators.

In Pune, over 800 permit rooms are expected to remain shut on the day.

“The steep increase in liquor rates, coupled with the hike in VAT and licence fees, is making it extremely difficult for permit room owners to continue operations. Monday’s closure is a symbolic step to make our voices heard,” said Ganesh Shetty, PRAHA president.

PRAHA vice-presidents Vishwanath Poojary and Jawahar Chorge, treasurer Mohan Shetty, and secretary Rajesh Shetty expressed concern over the growing financial strain on the members. They said the cumulative burden of rising operational costs, taxes, and regulatory fees has left many on the verge of closure.

“The state government’s recent decision to increase VAT on liquor and hike licence renewal fees was taken without consulting stakeholders. We want dialogue and a reasonable policy,” said Chorge.

Industry representatives said they had earlier submitted memorandums to government officials, but received no satisfactory response. If the situation does not improve, the association warned of intensifying the agitation in the coming weeks.