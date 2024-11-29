Menu Explore
Pharmacy admission process likely to start after December 1

ByDheeraj Bnegrut
Nov 29, 2024 10:00 AM IST

PUNE Students can now heave a sigh of relief as the admission process for the pharmacy course is likely to start after December 1. Also, it is expected that the pharmacy college will start from mid-December, said officials.

Pharmacy admission process likely to start after December 1

The Supreme Court had directed the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to implement the approval process of pharmacy colleges by October 31 this year. It had also given these colleges a deadline of November 30 to submit objections or suggestions on the approval process.

The model code of conduct for the assembly elections came into effect in the state from October 15. As a result, despite the approval by PCI, the state government could not approve new colleges due to the model code of conduct. Therefore, they could not be included in the admission process.

“Since the colleges approved by PCI have to be included in the admission process, the state government had suspended the admissions of B. Pharmacy and M. Pharmacy. Whereas now if the oath-taking ceremony of the new government is held soon, this admission process is likely to gain momentum after December 1,” said Prof Madhav Shastri, education expert and Pharmacy professor at a private college.

“Other students of various courses have already started their academic year. I hope the admission process starts soon,” said Manasi Gokhale, a student.

