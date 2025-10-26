PIL filed against Balbharati for using lower-quality paper in school textbooks

A controversy has erupted over the paper quality of Maharashtra’s school textbooks for the 2026–27 academic year. The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) reportedly lowered paper standards in its latest tender, raising concerns from child welfare groups about potential harm to students’ eyesight and reading comfort.

The Sankalp Jeevan Charitable Trust has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the textbooks will be printed on thinner, less opaque, and weaker paper.

The petition cites reduced Brightness Index (from 85% to 78%), 30% lower tensile strength, and a 7% decrease in opacity, which may cause eye strain, headaches, and reduced concentration. Smoothness and thickness have also declined, affecting handling and writing comfort.

“Balbharati textbooks are an inseparable part of every student’s school life in Maharashtra. Printing them on substandard paper directly affects a child’s vision and learning ability,” said Pravin Jadhav, founder of Sankalp Jeevan. He added that the reduced specifications make Maharashtra’s textbooks inferior to those in other states and NCERT publications.

Balbharati director Anuradha Oak responded, saying the organisation has “standardised” rather than compromised quality, aligning it with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) benchmarks.

Educationist Pravin Nikam noted that even subtle changes in paper quality can affect reading comfort and engagement. Reduced durability may also increase financial pressure on families who reuse or donate textbooks. With the PIL pending before the Bombay High Court, the case has ignited debate on balancing cost savings with student health and educational needs.