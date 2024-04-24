Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body shuts down two illegal RMC plants

The environment department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday closed two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants for operating sans required permissions. Sanjay Kulkarni, head, environment department, PCMC, said, both the plants have been sealed and won’t be allowed to operate without furnishing permission for environmental compliance. (HT PHOTO)

Both the plants, M/S VTN Construction Pvt Ltd in Punawale and Aishwaryam Hamara in Chikhali, during the inspection were found violating pollution control norms and causing air and noise pollution.

The action has been taken as per the provisions of section 376 A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949, said officials.

“We have also decided to file criminal cases against such plants in future,” he said.

Kulkarni, said, “Residents had complained about the noise and air pollution caused by these plants. The RMC were found emitting a lot of dust in the residential area posing a health hazard.”

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune, said, “We have issued closure notices to over 15 RMC plants. The PCMC few weeks back closed Eleven illegal RMC plants. We have also requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to initiate similar action.”