FDA busts inter-state racket of counterfeit medicines

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday booked six including a medical drug agency for allegedly producing and selling counterfeit medicines. Officials from Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) claimed to have busted an interstate gang dealing in counterfeit medicines. A case has been registered at Wakad police station on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Satish Ramesh Chauhan, medical shop owner from Bhumkar Chowk, Shrikandar Pujara owner of Sagar Medicine in Ahmedabad, Lokesh Sukniya Khandelwal from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Aditya Krushan, partner in Popular Medicine in Bihar, Kamath Drug Agencies from Kamothe in Panvel and other unknown associated persons and institutes.

According to FDA officials, they received information that one of the traders in Wakad was involved in the sale of counterfeit Globucel 10, 10 gm in 100 ml Solution (Human Normal Immunoglobulin for Intravenous Use I.P. 10 % Solution). Acting on it, a team of FDA officials raided the Ekansh Traders at Bhumkar Chowk and found the counterfeit sale of Globucel medicines, which is used to boost immunity in case of emergency.

Dinesh Khivensara, assistant commissioner of FDA, Pune region, informed that during the investigation it was found that, Wakad based trader purchased it from a trader from Ahmedabad.

“During the investigation, FDA officials found that the address and information about the manufacturing firm shown on bills and invoices submitted by Mumbai-based trader was incorrect. There was no such company present at the address. After the confirmation, FDA on Saturday registered the FIR against all accused at Wakad police station.”

As per the complaint given by Vikas Vilasrao Patil 47, who is working as assistant commissioner, FDA Pimpri-Chinchwad, the incident occurred between June 29 and 20 July at Bhumkar Chowk and various other locations.

Ganesh Jawadwad, SPI at Wakad police station said, “No arrest has been made in this case. This is a technical case and hence an investigation along with FDA officials is going on. As of now, we have booked almost six accused in this case under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.”

A case has been registered at Wakad police station on Saturday under IPC sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 468 (Forgery), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), 276 (Sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), and 34, and further investigation is going on.