Pimpri-Chinchwad police invoke MCOCA against cyber fraud gang

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday (October 16) invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the second time against members of an alleged cybercrime gang accused of cheating people through fake trading applications and fraudulent investment schemes promoted on social media. Investigators suspect the group was involved in multiple offences across Maharashtra and other states. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action was taken under the directions of police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey.

Police registered a case at the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police station on July 17, 2026, after a complainant reported being cheated of ₹86 lakh through a fake trading application. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced the money through multiple bank accounts and obtained a court order for the return of ₹28 lakh linked to the case.

The arrested suspects include Tejas Dnyanoba Lokhande, 24, of Markal in Pune district; Avinash Dnyanoba Bakalikar, 28, a BHMS doctor from Latur; Harshal Dilip Bora, 34, a BBA graduate from Ahilyanagar; Sonu Harish Sharma of Navi Mumbai; Gaurav Ramesh Gadge, alias Alec, 24, an engineer from Mumbai; and Akhil Srinivasa Rao Nelluri, 24, a chartered accountant from Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused allegedly operated as an organised gang, using digital platforms to connect with other criminals and defraud people with promises of lucrative investment opportunities. Investigators suspect the group was involved in multiple offences across Maharashtra and other states.

After examining the alleged organised criminal activities, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Sarang Awad approved the application of Sections 3(1)(ii) and 3(4) of MCOCA against the accused.

The gang allegedly lured victims with promises of high returns on share market investments, circulated misleading offers on social media and routed the proceeds through multiple bank accounts. Investigators also suspect the group had links to an alleged mastermind based in Cambodia.

The investigation is being conducted by Rohini Bankar, assistant commissioner of police (Cyber and Economic Offences), Pimpri-Chinchwad.