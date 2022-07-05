Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of ₹20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The boy, identified as Sunny Shankar Kashyap, was handed over safely to his parents, said police.
The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
They were booked under section 364-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Indian Arms Act. All the accused reside in Hinjewadi and are natives of the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, said the police.
“After getting the technical details about their locations our team reached Shikrapur and a suspected vehicle was noticed. The police team confirmed that the vehicle was used in the crime to abduct the child and then disguised themselves to nab the accused, “ said police.
Two locksmiths booked for theft in Ludhiana
Two locksmiths allegedly decamped with gold jewellery after breaking open the lock of an almirah at a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday. Singh lodged the complaint with the police and a team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.
Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases
As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day. The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.
Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government's budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday. State co-convener of the body, Tehal Singh Sarabha, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. Leaders of the pensioners' body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.
Karnataka, Gujarat bag ‘Best Performer’ title in DPIIT startup rankings
Karnataka, along with Gujarat, bagged the title of “Best Performer” in the DPIIT's (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking- 2021, the state government said on Monday. Meghalaya won the top honour among UTs and North-eastern states. Maharashtra, which was classified in the 'Leaders' category in the 2020 Rankings, has improved its position and felicitated as a 'Top Performer' State along with Telangana, Kerala and Odisha.
KSNDMC sends additional teams to study tremors in Kodagu district
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has sent additional teams of experts to Kodagu and surrounding districts to understand the occurrence of tremors in the region over the last week, officials aware of the developments said on Monday. KSNDMC commissioner Dr Manoj Ranjan said that the tremors are in the range of 2.1 to 3.0 on the Richter scale. Officials in Kodagu said that the KSNDMC team from Bengaluru began work on June 26.
