Pimpri-Chinchwad reports three-fold rise in HIV-AIDS cases

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported a three-fold rise in HIV-AIDS cases over the past three years as per its latest Environment Status Report (ESR). The civic body in 2020-2021 recorded 199 HIV-AIDS cases, which in 2021-2022 rose to 220, and in 2022-2023 to 606. Interestingly, the report highlighted a sharp decline in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during the same period. In 2020-2021, 1,460 cases of STDs were recorded which rose to 1,987 in 2021-2022 and fell to a mere 18 in 2022-2023. Health officials are investigating the reasons behind these trends to improve public health interventions in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The large number of migrants of reproductive age is the reason behind the increased number of HIV cases, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean of the Postgraduate Institute Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (PGI-YCMH), said that a large number of patients visit the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre at the hospital. “We target high-risk groups, offer free treatment, conduct awareness campaigns, and screen high-risk individuals. The large number of migrants of reproductive age is the reason behind the increased number of HIV cases. Also, awareness and targeted screening have helped us in early identification of cases,” Dr Wabale said.

Maharashtra has 74 ART centres, 10 out of which are in Pune district. The ART centre at the PGI-YCMH currently has 6,869 patients; the second-highest load registered in the state.

Under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACO), the government has launched free ART initiative services across the country. All people living with HIV (PLHIV) get ART medicines and comprehensive services from the respective district civil hospital ART centres supported by the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society (MSACS).

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said that the use of temporary contraceptives like condoms helps decrease the rate of infection with STDs. “However, the STD number stated in the figure seems wrong and will check it with the respective officials,” Dr Gophane said.