Home / Cities / Pune News / Pirangut fire: Families receive bodies after DNA testing
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pirangut fire: Families receive bodies after DNA testing

Families who lost their kin in the Pirangut fire on June 8, finally received the bodies after DNA testing was completed on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST

Families who lost their kin in the Pirangut fire on June 8, finally received the bodies after DNA testing was completed on Friday.

As per information provided by Sassoon hospital, all 17 bodies were handed over to the families. Most family members were travelling every day from nearby villages to receive the bodies.

“The process was lengthy. That’s why it took four days to complete the procedure. We were in constant touch with police officials and relatives,” said an official from Sassoon hospital.

Families of the victims had arrived from Osmanabad, Beed, and Solapur and Urawade village, where the company, SVS Aqua Tech, where the disaster took place, is located.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.