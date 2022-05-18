Platform ticket price at Pune railway station temporarily hiked to ₹30
PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises and platforms, during the ongoing summer vacations, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31. The decision was also taken due to the recent incident of a suspicious object looking like a bomb which was found at the entrance gate of the station.
As per the information given by the railways, the passengers with confirmed ticket reservations or passengers with RAC tickets are allowed to come to the platforms. Passengers who are having names in the waiting list are not allowed to come to the platforms or travel by trains, so such passengers should now crowd at the station premises.
“Looking at the increasing number of the crowd during this summer vacation period, we have increased the platform ticket to ₹30 on a temporary basis till May 31. Our appeal to passengers and their relatives or friends who come to drop or pick up, is to avoid crowding at the premises,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
On May 13, a suspicious object was found at the Pune railway station, after which the circulating area near platform No. 1 was sealed by the police and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) were called.
While passengers are unhappy with this decision, Ketan Alhat a regular passenger said, “There are beggars, drunkards and several unwanted people roaming around the platforms and outside the station, no action is taken on them. However, platform ticket rate has been increased for those who follow the rules. This is not right decision by the railways,”
-
Ludhiana: 2 repeat offenders held with 30-gram heroin
The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Billu, 36, of Shankar Colony near Tibba and Sunny Nahar, 31, of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal. Their Maruti Suzuki Swift car has also been seized. “Both the accused are drug addicts and got into drug peddling to fund their habit,” said in-charge of CIA-2, Inspector Beant Juneja.
-
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
-
Ghaziabad health department identifies 52 dengue prone areas
The district health department on Tuesday identified 52 localities that are likely to be affected by dengue in the upcoming monsoon season. Officials said that they are laying stress on “source reduction” strategy to check the spread of the disease across Ghaziabad district. The second highest cases were reported last year during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when 1,232 people were affected.
-
Sheroes Hangout Café opens in Noida
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, were opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday as part of a joint project by Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the Noida authority. Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh officially inaugurated the kiosks at an event.
-
Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics