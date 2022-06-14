PM Modi inaugurates ‘Shila’ temple in Pune’s Dehu, pays respects to Sant Tukaram
PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a ‘shila’ (rock) temple at the existing Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir in Maharashtra’s Dehu, dedicated to the 17th-century seer.
Sant Tukaram was born in Dehu and is renowned for his devotional poetry known as ‘Abhangas’, and community worship with spiritual recitations known as ‘kirtans’.
Earlier today, PM Modi visited the Vitthal Rukmini temple upon arrival in Pune.
Around 50,000 ‘warkaris’ were present at the venue for the prime minister’s address. PM Modi too was dressed in a traditional ‘warkari’ attire and was presented with a designer ‘Tukaram pagdi’ made by Girish Murudkar, who has designed ‘pagdis’ for noted personalities such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bal Thackeray, Prince Charles, among others.
The ‘warkaris’ welcomed the PM at the temple by singing the song ‘Gyanba Tukaram’. His visit has come just before the annual ‘wari’ (pilgrimage) tradition, which will begin on June 20 from Dehu.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Pune MP Girish Bapat welcomed the PM at the Pune airport. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped the event, but is likely to attend the prime minister’s Mumbai programme.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi carried out the ground breaking ceremony of the Palkhi route along with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari. Once the route is complete, the ‘warkaris’ will get a safe passage for ‘wari’.
The ‘Palkhi Marg’, which has been given the status of National Highway, will have dedicated lanes for the ‘warkaris’. The prime minister also announced the upgradation of the highways approaching the temple town from all directs, at a cost of ₹1,180 crore.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics