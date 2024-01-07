PMC advisory to test ILI, SARI patients creates confusion in medical fraternity

The recent advisory issued by the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to test influenza and influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patients for Covid-19 infection has confused the medical fraternity. The private medical practitioners claim the civic body has ordered to test these patients for Covid-19 using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits. However, the city has a shortage of RAT kits and no clarity if the government will provide the kits or the doctors have to procure them,’ they said. In the wake of increasing COVID-19 in the country, along with a large number of patients in the city being reportedly infected with JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 the PMC swung into action. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body on 1 January issued a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) directing to instruct private practitioners and hospitals in the city to start testing ILI and SARI patients for Covid-19 using the RAT kit. However, the letter lacks clarity about reporting, isolation, and availability of screening facilities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former vice-president of state IMA and chairman of Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, the RAT kits which were earlier available with the doctors and hospitals have expired and discarded.

“Currently the hospitals don’t have the kits and even in the market, they are not easily available. The PMC has issued just a letter but no one knows if the civic body will provide the kits or if we have to purchase them. Also, there is no clarity where these patients should be referred for testing or isolation if tested positive,” he said.

Dr Patil informed the RAT test is not precise in comparison to RT-PCR tests.

Vivek Tapkir, vice-president of Chemist Association Pune District (CAPD), in the past as the Covid-19 cases declined the chemist suffered loss as stock of RAT kits expired.

“The kits cost around ₹250 but post the covid-19 restriction people have stopped asking for them. The stock is available in the market but the chemist doesn’t procure them as there is no demand. In the past year, not a single customer has asked for the Covid-19 RAT Kit. However, the demand for face masks and sanitisers has recently gone up,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Health officer of PMC, said, the instruction has been given to increase surveillance and early detection of Covid-19 cases.

“I will discuss the issue with the private practitioners if they have confusion. The suspected patients can be referred to PMC-run facilities for covid-19 testing.”