Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appoints brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

PMC appoints brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

pune news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 11:14 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale (in pic) as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale (in pic) as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023.

PMC solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “PMC had performed well in Swacch Survey. To create awareness among the citizens and authorities, PMC has appointed these brand ambassadors. The awareness programme will help to keep city clean.”

Raut said that both the dignitaries will participate in various awareness programmes and appeal citizens to keep our city clean.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out