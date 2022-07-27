PMC cancels meet to promote civil engineers

Following objection of alleged rule violation raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding interim promotion meeting of civil engineers from Class 3 and Class 4 employees, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar cancelled the meet scheduled on July 29.

AAP has alleged that PMC employees have been submitting bogus diploma certificates to get promoted since the last two years. The political party had last year provided documents that showed some people working at PMC offices and also studying at various colleges in other states at the same time.

Sachin Itape, general administration officer, PMC, issued the order that read: “As per instructions given by the municipal commissioner, PMC has cancelled the scheduled promotion interviews. PMC will look into raised objections and take further course of action.”

Abhijit More, AAP spokesperson, welcomed the decision taken by the civic chief.