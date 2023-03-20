Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC commissioner to present budget this week

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Officials said the budget will likely be announced on March 24, however, the PMC will make an official announcement

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will present the annual budget for the year 2023-24 this week and the administration has started preparation, said officials.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will present the annual budget for the year 2023-24 this week. (HT FILE PHOTO)
As per law it is mandatory to present the budget in January but due to various reasons commissioner postponed the budget. The model code of conduct was also in place due to the Kasba Peth constituency bypolls.

With the new financial year beginning on March 31, the municipal commissioner has no other option, but to present the budget.

Officials requesting anonymity said, “The budget for the year 2023-24 is almost ready. It would be an administrative budget for second time, as last year also there were no elected members and commissioner’s budget was implemented.”

