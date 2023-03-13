PMC cracks whip against illegal stalls at Deccan area

Tension gripped the Deccan area on Sunday evening as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) anti-encroachment squad removed illegal hawkers squatting at Good Luck Chowk and Fergusson College (FC) road. A right-wing organisation has alleged that the illegal hawkers have obtained fake Aadhaar cards and posing as Indians. A large posse of police personnel was deployed when the anti-encroachment squad carried out its operation on FC Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amar Patil, an office-bearer of right-wing organisation Patit Pavan Sanghatana (PPS), said that they will also carry out campaign against illegal hawkers at MG road and Kondhwa.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed when the anti-encroachment squad carried out its operation on FC Road. PPS activists staged an hour-long protest at Deccan and carried placards and saffron flags to Good Luck Chowk as mark of protest.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch Member and BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala said, “The illegal hawkers are mostly migrants who are indulging in criminal activities and authorities should take action against them.”

PMC anti-encroachment squad chief Madhav Jagtap did not answer to calls and messages.