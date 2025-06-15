PMC doubles pothole repair teams as complaints rise

The sharp rise in pothole-related complaints has prompted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to double its teams working on repairs, said officials. The civic body has strengthened the pothole repair team from 20 to around 45. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram reviews progress of work twice every day. (HT)

PMC, since March 2025, have received complaints regarding 2,373 potholes, of which 2,336 have been repaired, said officials.

Ram said, “We have doubled the strength of our repair teams to respond faster. I personally review the repair work in the morning and evening.”

“The civic body is focusing on repairing potholes on main roads with heavy traffic flow first, followed by smaller internal roads,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department.

Sandesh Pawar, who has been observing civic works, said, “While pothole repair is done at a lightning speed, the material gets washed off within the next two to three days, and the situation is back to square one.”