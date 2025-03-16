PMC extends financial aid for Guillain-Barré Syndrome patients

In a major relief for patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended its financial assistance for the affected until March 31. The move aims to support patients struggling with the high cost of medical treatment for the rare neurological disorder, said officials on Saturday. As per officials, Pune district reported an unusual spike in GBS cases since January 9, 2025, with cases being reported in clusters from areas like Nande Gaon, Nanded, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla, amongst others in Pune civic limits (HT FILE)

As per officials, Pune district reported an unusual spike in GBS cases since January 9, 2025, with cases being reported in clusters from areas like Nande Gaon, Nanded, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla, amongst others in Pune civic limits. Till date, 141 GBS cases and nine suspected GBS deaths have been reported. PMC had declared financial assistance to GBS patients on January 13. However, following a decline in cases, the civic body decided to halt the financial aid for GBS patients, said officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC, said, “There is a significant decline in GBS cases and the situation is under control. However, few sporadic cases are still being reported in the city. Hence, we have decided to extend financial assistance for affected patients until March 31,” he said.

The civic body provides financial aid of ₹2 lakh to GBS patients who are beneficiaries of the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS). All citizens of Pune city are eligible for a financial aid of ₹1 lakh if they are diagnosed with GBS. Besides, needy patients are provided intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections, a crucial drug for GBS patients free of cost, they said.

Since the inception of the financial aid decision, PMC has disbursed ₹54 lakh, benefiting 42 GBS patients. Of these, 13 patients who met the eligibility criteria of UPHS received ₹2 lakh each, while 28 patients not eligible for any scheme received aid of ₹1 lakh each. Also, one patient beneficiary of the contributory health scheme was provided financial aid, they said.