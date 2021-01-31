IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house.

The civic body imposed 4,000 fine against Om Properties located at 1995 Sadashiv peth on Thursday.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It could be the first case taken by the civic body against wastage of potable water. Residents should take steps to conserve water and alert PMC on such cases. PMC would initiate more actions on water wastage.”

Pawasksar said, “The property that was fined is located at Sadashiv peth near Bharat Natya Mandir. Neighbours filed a complaint with regional ward office as water was overflowing the entire night. After receiving a complaint, the ward office found that the tank was overflowing. The ward office requested the water department to take action for wastage of water.”

After the complaint, Pawaskar instructed the water department staff to visit the spot and issue a notice and impose a fine.

“We immediately imposed a fine of 4,000 against the property owner,” Pawaskar said.

Pawaskar has appealed to citizens to contact the ward offices or the PMC office if they found potable water getting misused or wasted.

He said, “While demanding enough water supply, it is also the responsibility of citizens to use water judiciously.”

During the inspection, PMC officials cut off water supply at the property after it found that the pipeline connection was illegal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

YourSpace: Residents list out ways to control fuel price rise

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The prices of petrol and diesel for January 29 in the city were 92.52 and 81.72 per litre respectively. The rise in fuel prices has started to spark discontent in the city. Here are the reactions of persons from various fields. They have also expressed their point of view on what should be done to control the prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Parents’ association: Education department “wilfully” siding with private schools

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The parents’ association of Pune has alleged that the education minister and the Maharashtra education department are intentionally safeguarding the interest of private schools under the ambit of judicial processes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested, godman among four on the run for duping family of 5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Two men have been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday while the police are on the lookout for four others for making a family from Hyderabad believe that their leader was a godman who would help the family members solve their financial woes with the help of his occult knowledge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC plans children traffic plaza at Yerawada

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
After the successful launch of children traffic plaza at Bremen chowk in Aundh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a similar plaza at Yerawada to spread traffic awareness among the young
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC plans to revamp 20 roads across city

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to revamp 20 roads across the city and tag them as “VVIP roads” with modern facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Govt trying to defame farmers’ movement: Arundhati Roy

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy said on Saturday that the central government was trying to defame the farmers’ protests in the national capital and demanded that the three farm laws passed by the government be withdrawn with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Padmi Shri recipient Girish Prabhune served 1.83 cr property tax notice by PCMC

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Girish Prabhune, the recipient of Padma Shri award, who runs the Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam, an NGO in Chinchwad, has been given a notice by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) divisional tax department to pay 1 crore 83 lakh property tax
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: To succeed one has to continue investing in oneself

By Nipun Dharmadhikari, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:20 PM IST
I got a call from an acquaintance more than a year back
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles

By HT Correspodent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST
In a letter written to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Maharashtra state goods and passenger transport association has demanded an alternative to scrapping of vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crime branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under law were being sold openly at the sites and eight offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The crime branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under law were being sold openly at the sites and eight offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Eight hookah joints raided in Pune for illegal tobacco sale

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The joints raided are located in Koregaon Park, Camp, Salisbury Park, Swargate and Chatuhshrungi areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crackdown began at 8 am when the shops were closed amidst presence of police bandobast. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The crackdown began at 8 am when the shops were closed amidst presence of police bandobast. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body undertakes anti-encroachment drive on NIBM road

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Shopkeepers who encroached upon the space in front of their enterprise were challaned 5,000 each and their goods were confiscated
READ FULL STORY
Close
A raid was carried out at one of the most infamous matka dens operational in camp in Modikhana. (HT PHOTO)
A raid was carried out at one of the most infamous matka dens operational in camp in Modikhana. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune police, crime branch arrest 466 persons in combing operation

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Combing operation included seizure of firearms and arrest of criminals under arms act which includes action under Section 122 and also action against externed criminals under Section 142 of IPC
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU, PMC to provide free tuition to 100 SC, 50 open students

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) social welfare department, together, will provide free tuition to 100 schedule caste, and 50 open category students, for competitive examinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India. (REUTERS)
An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India. (REUTERS)
pune news

CFR in Pune goes past 4%; 471 new Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Of the 21 deaths reported within 24 hours, 17 are from Pune city, three from Pune rural and one from PCMC
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP