PMC fines property owner ₹4,000 for wasting water
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house.
The civic body imposed ₹4,000 fine against Om Properties located at 1995 Sadashiv peth on Thursday.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It could be the first case taken by the civic body against wastage of potable water. Residents should take steps to conserve water and alert PMC on such cases. PMC would initiate more actions on water wastage.”
Pawasksar said, “The property that was fined is located at Sadashiv peth near Bharat Natya Mandir. Neighbours filed a complaint with regional ward office as water was overflowing the entire night. After receiving a complaint, the ward office found that the tank was overflowing. The ward office requested the water department to take action for wastage of water.”
After the complaint, Pawaskar instructed the water department staff to visit the spot and issue a notice and impose a fine.
“We immediately imposed a fine of ₹4,000 against the property owner,” Pawaskar said.
Pawaskar has appealed to citizens to contact the ward offices or the PMC office if they found potable water getting misused or wasted.
He said, “While demanding enough water supply, it is also the responsibility of citizens to use water judiciously.”
During the inspection, PMC officials cut off water supply at the property after it found that the pipeline connection was illegal.
